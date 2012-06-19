MADRID, June 19 A second and more detailed audit
of Spanish banks will remain on schedule and release its
findings on July 31, a spokesman for Spain's economy ministry
said on Tuesday, denying an early report the assessment would be
pushed back to September.
"There won't be any delay in completing the audit of Spain's
banks," the spokesman said.
Earlier, a source at the Bank of Spain had told Reuters the
second audit would be delayed to September to give organisers
more time to gather information on each bank's loan books.
A first audit, detailing how much extra capital the entire
banking system will require, is due to release its findings on
Thursday (June 21).
Spain commissioned the independent assessments ahead of
formally requesting a 100 billion euro bailout to its banks
pledged by the euro zone.
But investors are becoming increasingly impatient about the
terms and timing of a bailout, fearing Spain could be pushed to
a wider sovereign rescue like Greece, Ireland and Portugal.
On Tuesday, the euro zone's fourth largest economy was
forced to pay 5.07 percent to sell 12-month Treasury bills and
5.11 percent to sell 18-month paper - an increase of about 200
basis points on the last auction for the same maturities a month
ago.
The first auditing of Spain's banking sector is being
carried out by consultants Oliver Wyman and Roland Berger and
could show the sector needs a clean-up of 60-70 billion euros of
extra capital, according to sources.
The "Big Four" accounting firms KPMG, PwC
, Deloitte and Ernst & Young are
carrying out a complementary second assessment.