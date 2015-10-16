BRIEF-Akis REIT Q1 net profit rises to 203.1 million lira
* Q1 net profit of 203.1 million lira ($57.24 million) versus 3.3 million lira year ago
MADRID Oct 16 Spanish banks' non-performing loans as a percentage of total credit rose slightly to 10.95 percent in August, compared to 10.93 percent in July, the Bank of Spain said on Friday.
Total credit fell by 12.2 billion euros ($13.9 billion) in August from July, figures from the bank showed. ($1 = 0.8801 euros) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Jose Elias Rodriguez)
NEW YORK, May 5 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. mortgage guarantor, said on Friday its net income fell to $2.8 billion in the first quarter from $5.0 billion the prior quarter as steadier market interest rates led to a small derivatives loss, which offset gains linked to stronger home prices.