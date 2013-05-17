MADRID May 17 Spanish banks' bad loans as a percentage of total credit rose to 10.5 percent in March from 10.4 percent in February, Bank of Spain data showed on Friday.

The increase came after a drop in February as lenders transferred toxic assets to Spain's so-called bad bank.

Loans that fell in to arrears rose 1.2 billion euros ($1.6 billion) in March from February to 163.3 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7742 euros) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett, Editing by Paul Day)