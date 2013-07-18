China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
MADRID, July 18 Spanish banks' bad loans as a percentage of total credit rose to 11.2 percent in May from 10.9 percent in April, Bank of Spain data showed on Thursday.
Loans that fell in to arrears rose 3.1 billion euros ($4.1 billion) in May from April to 170.2 billion euros.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's draft additional measures to meet European Union's fiscal targets this year are likely to be in line with EU requests, the EU commission vice president said on Saturday.