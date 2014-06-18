MADRID, June 18 Spanish banks' bad debts as a
percentage of total loans was 13.4 percent in April, stable from
a month earlier, as both bad loans and overall lending dropped.
Total credit in the financial system was 1.43 billion euros
in April, down from 1.44 billion euros ($1.96 billion) a month
earlier, data from the Bank of Spain released on Wednesday
showed.
Bad loans dropped to 191.8 million euros in April from 192.8
million euros in March, after hitting a record high in December.
Spanish banks, crippled with sour assets after a prolonged
property bubble burst in 2008, have mostly forecast that bad
loans will peak this year as the country pulls out of recession
and lending picks up again.
($1 = 0.7345 euros)
(Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Fiona Ortiz)