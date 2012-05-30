EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
MADRID May 30 Nationalised lender Bankia will be recapitalised through the FROB bank fund, which will issue bonds, Spain's Economy Minister Luis De Guindos said on Wednesday.
"It will be the usual mechanism, through the FROB issuances", De Guindos told journalists after a parliamentary debate on Spain's ongoing banking reforn.
The FROB currently has more than four billion euros available while Bankia asked on Friday for a 19 billion euros rescue from the state.
He also said the country's banking crisis does not begin and and end with Bankia.
