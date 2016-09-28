MADRID, Sept 28 The Spanish government said on Wednesday it would analyse a merger between state-owned Bankia and the other nationalized bank Banco Mare Nostrum (BMN).

"As of today, this process is just in discussions and no decision has been taken as of yet", BFA, the parent company of Bankia and which is controlled by the public banking bailout fund FROB, said in a statement.

BFA said the aim of the merger is to optimize the recovery of the public and private aid injected into BFA-Bankia.

(Reporting By Jesús Aguado; Editing by Angus Berwick)