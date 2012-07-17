MADRID, July 17 The Spanish authorities are working to find a "satisfactory solution" for small investors who will be forced to take a hit on certain bonds they own in banks under conditions enforced by the European Union, the Bank of Spain governor said on Tuesday.

"There are two restrictions (on solving the problem): one is the EU state aid rules... the other is what the Memorandum of Understanding says about hybrid instruments and subordinated debt," Luis Maria Linde said at a parliament hearing.

"Within these restrictions, we will do out utmost to find satisfactory solutions."

Retail investors are estimated to hold some 30 billion euros ($37 billion) in subordinated debt and stock in Spain's small and medium-sized banks. No overall figure for losses is yet clear due to uncertainties about the up to 100-billion-euro bailout of banks stricken by a housing bust and recession.

