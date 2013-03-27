MADRID, March 27 Spanish banking group La Caixa
has hired Morgan Stanley to sell a stake in its property
management company, two people familiar with the matter said,
capitalising on rising interest from investors in the clean-up
of banks' soured real estate assets.
La Caixa is seeking a co-investor for Servihabitat Gestion,
which manages the group's repossessed properties and real estate
investments, and which could potentially see it selling around
half of the business, one of the sources said.
Barcelona-based La Caixa, which controls commercial banking
business Caixabank, Spain's third biggest lender,
declined to comment, as did Morgan Stanley.
Spanish banks were hit hard by a real estate market crash
five years ago, culminating in a European bailout for the
weakest lenders last year.
Many lenders are trying to recoup money in a big push to
sell or rent out the properties they took from homeowners or
developers who defaulted on loans.
International investors, including several U.S. hedge funds
specialising in distressed real estate, want to snap up some of
these assets at heavy discounts or manage them alongside banks.
Doing so could also give investors access to managing some
of the 50 billion euros ($64 billion) of troubled property
assets parked in a so-called bad bank set up by the government.
La Caixa last year took over ailing Banco de Valencia, which
had to transfer its real estate assets at heavy discounts to the
bad bank. La Caixa has the contract to manage those assets
through Servihabitat Gestion, which will yield fees.
It is unclear what ServiHabitat as a standalone business is
worth, but revenue from renting and managing properties across
the Caixa group as a whole doubled to 1.6 billion euros in 2012.
Rescued lender Bankia is also trying to sell
Habitat, its property management arm, local media have reported.
Bankia has declined to comment on the reports.