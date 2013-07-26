MADRID, July 26 Spain's third-biggest banking group La Caixa on Friday said net profit in the first half of the year had more than doubled to 408 million euros ($540 million), after the bank integrated recent purchases of smaller peers.

The bank beat expectations for a 330 million euro net profit in a Reuters poll of six analysts.

La Caixa said net interest income, a measure of its earnings from loans, had grown nearly 10 percent to 2 billion euros, in line with analysts' forecasts. ($1 = 0.7555 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Paul Day)