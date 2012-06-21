MADRID, June 21 Spain's banks would need between
51 billion and 62 billion euros ($64-78 billion) in extra
capital to weather a serious downturn of the economy and new
losses on their books, two independent audits of the sector
showed on Thursday.
The results of the audit from consultancies Roland Berger
and Oliver Wyman will now be used by the Spanish government to
determine how much of 100 billion euros of available European
funds it needs to recapitalise ailing lenders, and then to
formalise an aid request to other euro zone countries.
The Bank of Spain said on Thursday the 100 billion euro
bailout fund gives a wide margin to correct these capital needs.
It said Spain's three biggest banks would not need extra
capital in a stressed scenario, noting that the problems are
limited to a small group of Spanish banks for which the state
has already started to act.
Spain's economy ministry said a more detailed audit would
come in September.