MADRID Nov 29 The Spanish government has passed
a law to bolster domestic banks' capital base and prepare them
for European supervision, Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de
Santamaria said on Friday.
The government was widely tipped to adopt a new regime
allowing lenders to transform billion of euros of so-called
deferred tax assets (DTAs) into tax credits backed by the state
and count them as core capital under new Basel III rules.
Saenz de Santamaria, who was speaking at a news conference
following the weekly cabinet meeting, did not say whether the
new DTAs rules were part of the law.