* ECB bank review could result in higher loan-loss
protection needs
* Spanish banks' refinanced loans under particular scrutiny
-sources
* No major capital gap seen, but smaller banks could feel
pain
By Jesús Aguado
MADRID, Oct 13 Spanish banks are considering
ways to boost their capital amid fears the euro zone's imminent
review of their balance sheets will force them to set aside even
more cash for potential losses on restructured loans, banking
sources in Madrid said.
The country's banks last year made steep provisions for
average losses of up to 60 percent on property lending where
payment problems have already meant they are classed as bad
loans. They may now face scrutiny over the coverage levels for
defaults in other parts of their books, the sources said.
In particular, Spanish banks' provisions to cover refinanced
loans are likely to be examined, after the Bank of Spain earlier
this year told lenders to treat more of the 208 billion euros
($281 billion) of such deals as having gone bad again.
This was to address the risk that banks were rolling over or
restructuring debts to struggling companies to conceal problems.
According to a Reuters analysis of 15 Spanish banks' results
for the first six months of 2013, coverage levels for refinanced
debts average out at 18.8 percent. Those of the six biggest
banks range from 17 to 24 percent, the data show.
"It's hard to establish whether the provisions reported by
banks so far this year are sufficient," said one Spanish banking
source familiar with recent discussions between lenders and
European authorities. "But everything points to the fact that
international authorities will ask for higher coverage levels."
Most banks needing extra capital would be able to raise it
through selling assets, cutting dividends or issuing bonds or
even shares to investors, although some small state-controlled
banks are unlikely to be able to turn to the market.
But setting aside provisions also risks sapping cash that
could be used to lend to the economy, only just emerging from a
deep recession that has left many small firms short of credit.
ECB REVIEW
Spanish banks, crippled by a 2008 real estate market crash,
are only just recovering from a deep crisis, after the weakest
were rescued with 41 billion euros in European aid last year.
Banks across the euro zone face an asset quality review
(AQR) early next year before the European Central Bank takes
over as supervisor. The AQR will focus on potential problem
areas like real estate, small business lending and shipping.
"The ECB has not yet set the parameters of its comprehensive
assessment and will not comment on speculation or potential
scenarios," a spokeswoman said. "Corporate loans will be subject
to asset quality reviews across major euro area banks."
Several senior Spanish bank executives said privately that
they believe they may fare better than rivals elsewhere, having
undergone their own national health check last year. An
examination of Spanish banking books, by the same consultancy
now advising the ECB, Oliver Wyman, revealed a 60 billion-euro
capital shortfall now filled by the banks and the state.
Cyprus's banks were also tested last year, and lenders in
Slovenia, Ireland and Greece will undergo tests ahead of the
European exercise.
On some levels, Spanish banks are already in better shape
than others, and across their entire books, the largest lenders
have average coverage levels above that of European peers.
The European Union's top 10 banks by market capitalisation
had average coverage ratios of 58 percent at June 2013, while
the two Spanish banks among them, Santander and BBVA
had average coverage levels of 67 percent.
But in the restructured loans segment, average coverage
levels are lower than the 22.4 percent Italian banks had at the
end of 2012 for instance, according to Bank of Italy data. Few
other countries break down data for restructured loans.
SMALLER BANKS IN THE FRAME
Spain's government has said that changes to refinanced loans
would at most create an extra 2 billion-euro capital shortfall
across the sector, although it is unclear whether that takes
into account potential further rises in coverage levels.
Some small and mid-sized banks would be under the most
pressure were this to happen. Coverage levels for refinanced
debts at Liberbank and BMN, two former savings banks
which took European aid last year, are already below average, at
11.8 percent and 8.2 percent respectively.
A spokesman for BMN said it planned to raise provisions to
reach a coverage level of 15 percent on refinanced loans by the
end of this calendar year. He did not detail what further impact
that would have on the bank. Liberbank declined to comment.
Other mid-sized banks such as Banco Popular and
Bankinter are also lagging peers. Bankinter said its
coverage levels were sufficient as its overall exposure to
refinanced loans was very low. Popular declined to comment.
Analysts at BNP Paribas Exane calculated that if Spanish
banks were told to raise coverage levels to 35 or 40 percent,
they would need to set aside another 25 billion euros in funds.
"Banks had already complied or at least made a head start by
June with most of the demands over refinancings," said a second
Spanish banking source. "But the uncertain economic outlook and
new and more demanding tests on bank balances in Europe will
lead to more provisions and capital needs."
Popular recently issued a bond that can convert into
capital, while Sabadell turned to investors for a 1.4
billion-euro capital hike. Investment bankers said other Spanish
lenders would be looking to strengthen their solvency with
similar moves when they can, though rights issues were being
viewed by many as only a last resort.
Top banks Santander and BBVA have said they are well
equipped to cope with any impact in the treatment of refinanced
loans. Both lenders, with weighty overseas operations, have been
selling down assets in the past two years as they strengthen
their capital.
Still, some analysts predict they too could be shown up in
the AQR, with those at Deutsche Bank forecasting a 1.9
billion-euro capital gap at Santander and 1.3 billion at BBVA.
Global Basel III solvency rules, which start coming in next
year, are also weighing on Spanish lenders, which have around 50
billion euros of tax assets that will no longer count towards
capital unless Spain enhances their guarantees.
"The government and the banks are negotiating like mad to
get a more favourable treatment for tax assets," a third source
at a Spanish bank said. "But in exchange Brussels is openly
asking for banks to improve their capital, including through
capital hikes."
($1 = 0.7398 euros)
(Additional reporting by Sarah White in Madrid and Laura Noonan
in London; Writing by Sarah White; Editing by Alastair
Macdonald)