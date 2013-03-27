MADRID, March 27 Small lender Banco CEISS, one of Spain's banks that could end up in state hands, posted a 2.5-billion-euro ($3.21 billion) 2012 loss on Wednesday because of writedowns on soured property loans and assets.

CEISS, formed from the merger of two former savings banks based in the north of Spain, said it had booked 3 billion euros of provisions on its real estate exposure.

Spain forced its banks into steep writedowns last year to try to clean up the sector after a property market meltdown dating back to 2008.

Those without a strong enough capital base, such as CEISS, turned to the state for support, forcing Spain to take 41 billion euros in European aid for ailing lenders. The government now has full control of four banks.

The future of CEISS, which has negative equity of 288 million euros according to bank restructuring fund FROB, is still unclear.

The bank was initially due to be taken over by healthier, mid-sized lender Unicaja, although those merger talks were frozen at the end of last year.

CEISS said on Wednesday that the takeover plans were being analysed by national and European authorities. Unicaja reported a 577-million-euro loss for 2012, after it too was hit by provisions on property assets.

One alternative is that CEISS, which needs 604 million euros in funds due from Europe, could end up owned at least partially by the state.

Spain must already settle the future of its fully-nationalised banks, which became an even bigger headache after it failed to sell rescued Catalunya Banc at a recent auction.

One option being examined is to group nationalised lenders in one holding company. ($1 = 0.7777 euros) (Reporting by Tomas Cobos; Writing by Sarah White; Editing by Julien Toyer and Tom Pfeiffer)