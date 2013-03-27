MADRID, March 27 Small lender Banco CEISS, one
of Spain's banks that could end up in state hands, posted a
2.5-billion-euro ($3.21 billion) 2012 loss on Wednesday because
of writedowns on soured property loans and assets.
CEISS, formed from the merger of two former savings banks
based in the north of Spain, said it had booked 3 billion euros
of provisions on its real estate exposure.
Spain forced its banks into steep writedowns last year to
try to clean up the sector after a property market meltdown
dating back to 2008.
Those without a strong enough capital base, such as CEISS,
turned to the state for support, forcing Spain to take 41
billion euros in European aid for ailing lenders. The government
now has full control of four banks.
The future of CEISS, which has negative equity of 288
million euros according to bank restructuring fund FROB, is
still unclear.
The bank was initially due to be taken over by healthier,
mid-sized lender Unicaja, although those merger talks were
frozen at the end of last year.
CEISS said on Wednesday that the takeover plans were being
analysed by national and European authorities. Unicaja reported
a 577-million-euro loss for 2012, after it too was hit by
provisions on property assets.
One alternative is that CEISS, which needs 604 million euros
in funds due from Europe, could end up owned at least partially
by the state.
Spain must already settle the future of its
fully-nationalised banks, which became an even bigger headache
after it failed to sell rescued Catalunya Banc at a recent
auction.
One option being examined is to group nationalised lenders
in one holding company.
($1 = 0.7777 euros)
