MADRID, March 6 Spain's government is set to
approve on Friday new rules that will make it easier for
debt-laden companies to refinance loans and will also free up
capital at banks that have set aside provisions against
corporate bankruptcies, a source told Reuters on Thursday.
The new rules will allow indebted but viable companies more
flexibility to extend maturities on bank loans, negotiate
haircuts and arrange debt-for-equity swaps with creditors, said
the source, who has direct knowledge of the new draft rules.
The source said the Bank of Spain would then modify rules
and allow banks to classify some refinanced corporate loans as
performing debt.
Spain's banks were asked by the regulator last year to
classify more of their refinanced loans as bad debts, to counter
concerns they were not properly reflecting exposures to
struggling companies. They had to make an extra 5 billion euros
in provisions against losses as a result.
But that also gave them fewer incentives to roll over debts
to ailing firms, prompting worries insolvencies would spike.