MADRID Jan 16 Spanish banks' bad debt as a
percentage of their total credit inched down to 12.7 percent in
November from 12.9 percent a month earlier, data showed on
Friday, as lending across the system rose for the first time
since last June.
Banks' soured debts began to rise sharply during a recent
recession, as households and companies struggled to pay back
loans. But these started falling again in 2014 as an economic
recovery took hold.
The European Central Bank, meanwhile, has been trying to
kickstart lending in the euro zone with cheap liquidity for
banks, to spur growth, and Spanish banks are expected to start
giving out more credit this year.
