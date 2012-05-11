Sri Lankan rupee steady on inward remittances; stocks down
COLOMBO, June 9 The Sri Lankan rupee traded steady on Friday in tepid trade as mild inward remittances offset dollar demand from importers, dealers said.
MADRID May 11 Spain's Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Friday the country would meet its public deficit target of 5.3 percent of gross domestic product this year, and the 3.0 percent objective in 2013.
Earlier the European Commission forecast the country's deficit to be 6.4 percent this year, and 6.3 percent next year.
He also said that Bankia was solvent and plans to restructure the bank would be presented in a few weeks.
COLOMBO, June 9 The Sri Lankan rupee traded steady on Friday in tepid trade as mild inward remittances offset dollar demand from importers, dealers said.
* A RECRUITMENT PROCESS FOR A NEW CEO WILL BE INITIATED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)