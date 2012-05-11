MADRID May 11 Spain's Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Friday the country would meet its public deficit target of 5.3 percent of gross domestic product this year, and the 3.0 percent objective in 2013.

Earlier the European Commission forecast the country's deficit to be 6.4 percent this year, and 6.3 percent next year.

He also said that Bankia was solvent and plans to restructure the bank would be presented in a few weeks.