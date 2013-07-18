By Sarah White
| MADRID, July 18
MADRID, July 18 Spain's Deposit Guarantee Fund,
set up to protect depositors, has spent just over 1.8 billion
euros ($2.4 billion) helping to compensate small investors who
lost money in two of the country's rescued banks, the Bank of
Spain said on Thursday.
The Deposit Guarantee Fund, or FGD, primarily designed to
shield deposits of 100,000 euros or less and backed by Spain's
healthy banks, will take minority stakes in the two lenders as a
result of the deal.
As part of a 41 billion euro rescue of Spanish banks last
year with European funds, customers at bailed-out banks, with
investments in risky products such subordinated debt, were
forced to convert these into shares, at varying discounts.
But banks like NCG Banco and Catalunya Banc were not
publicly listed so the government is using the guarantee fund to
buy out their shares instead.
Spain's sound banks had to cough up an extra 2 billion euros
in contributions this year to the FGD to pay for the scheme. The
FGD had 3.8 billion euros in assets at the end of 2012.
The plan will leave the FGD exposed to two of the banks that
had to be bailed out after Spain's property crash and which are
likely to come up for auction later this year.
It will have a 26 percent stake in Galician lender NCG Banco
- after spending 802 million euros cashing out investors - and
32.5 percent of Barcelona-based Catalanya Banc, the Bank of
Spain said.
The two banks have between them already received 21 billion
euros in European funds and aid from Spain's bank restructuring
fund FROB.
($1 = 0.7637 euros)
(Editing by Julien Toyer and David Holmes)