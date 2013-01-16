MADRID Jan 16 Spain's antitrust body said on Wednesday it will analyse whether the Bank of Spain infringed competition rules by recommending that lenders cap interest rates on deposit accounts, though it has not yet opened an official investigation.

"The decision taken by the board of the antitrust body means that its board of investigation will require information from the lenders and the Bank of Spain to study if there has been an antitrust conduct," a spokesman for the competition body said.

Many of Spain's lenders have been raising deposit rates on term accounts to lure more customers in a battle for funds at a time of restricted access to international money markets for Spanish banks during the euro zone debt crisis.

Spain's weakest banks have received most of a 39 billion euro ($50.87 billion) European credit lifeline aimed at plugging a capital gap stemming from a decade-long property boom and subsequent crash.

Several banking sources said last week that the central bank had made an informal, verbal recommendation to banks to cap interest rates at 1.75 percent for one-year deposits, rising to 2.75 percent for deposits of over one year.

The Bank of Spain, which has not said it gave official guidelines to lenders on limiting deposit remuneration, declined on Wednesday to comment on the decision taken by the Comision Nacional de la Competencia. (Reporting By Jesús Aguado; Editing by Sarah White and Greg Mahlich)