* Use of European Central Bank funds rises to 412 bln euros

* Public debt to GDP rises to 75.9 pct in second quarter

MADRID, Sept 14 Spanish banks borrowed a record 412 billion euros ($531.77 billion) from the European Central Bank in August, increasingly obliged to lean on the bank for funds as concerns over the country's debt problems blocked their access to capital markets.

August's borrowing levels compared with 402 billion euros in July and just 82 billion euros a year earlier, according to data published by the Bank of Spain on Friday.

Spanish banks account for 34 percent of the emergency borrowing euro zone banks as a whole took from the ECB, the data showed. In contrast, banks in Ireland, bailed out two years ago by the EU and IMF, reduced their borrowing by around 2 billion euros to 120 billion euros last month.

Spiraling debt costs and balance sheets ravaged by a burst domestic property bubble have shut most Spanish banks out of debt and money markets and forced the government to apply for up to 100 billion euros in European aid for the lenders.

House prices dropped at their fastest rate in the second quarter since the bubble burst in 2007, by 14.4 percent year on year, according to official data on Friday.

The ECB's promise to intervene in sovereign debt markets if asked and expectations Madrid would apply for aid to trigger the bond-buying programme has helped ease borrowing costs and prompted a rush of Spanish corporates to debt markets this week.

Repsol and Telefonica, and Santander and BBVA have all issued debt in the last few days..

Spanish benchmark bond yields on Friday fell around 7 basis points on the day to 5.64 percent, the lowest seen since early April.

But while Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has said repeatedly he was studying possible conditions attached to asking for more external help, he noted on Thursday that, with the cost of borrowing on bond markets falling, it may not be necessary.

FAR FROM OVER

Sliding house prices show the strain on the banks is far from over and Madrid is working on the details of the so-called 'bad bank' to help financial institutions remove a significant part of the 184 billion euros in soured real estate assets from their balance sheets.

Market participants say the final results of a stress test on 14 Spanish banks, to be released by the end of September by the consulting firm Oliver Wyman, are crucial to determine the exact amount of cash needed to recover battered solvency ratios.

Meanwhile, the lenders will continue to suffer from worsening macroeconomic conditions, with unemployment levels the highest in the euro zone and the second recession since 2009 expected to last well in to next year.

Debt levels continue to climb as income from struggling companies slides and spending rises.

Spain's public debt as a percentage of gross domestic product rose to 75.9 percent in the second quarter, the Bank of Spain said on Friday, the highest since at least December 1990 and compared to 72.9 percent a quarter earlier.

The country's debt-to-GDP ratio is below that of the European Union average, but is likely to jump to above 90 percent by the end of the year if the government takes the full 100-billion-euro aid package agreed for its banks.

The government said on Thursday the 17 regional governments, which have also been pushed out of international capital markets, would meet end-of-year deficit targets, considered key for Spain to regain confidence from nervous markets.