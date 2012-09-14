* Use of European Central Bank funds rises to 412 bln euros
* Public debt to GDP rises to 75.9 pct in second quarter
MADRID, Sept 14 Spanish banks borrowed a record
412 billion euros ($531.77 billion) from the European Central
Bank in August, increasingly obliged to lean on the bank for
funds as concerns over the country's debt problems blocked their
access to capital markets.
August's borrowing levels compared with 402 billion euros in
July and just 82 billion euros a year earlier, according to data
published by the Bank of Spain on Friday.
Spanish banks account for 34 percent of the emergency
borrowing euro zone banks as a whole took from the ECB, the data
showed. In contrast, banks in Ireland, bailed out two years ago
by the EU and IMF, reduced their borrowing by around 2 billion
euros to 120 billion euros last month.
Spiraling debt costs and balance sheets ravaged by a burst
domestic property bubble have shut most Spanish banks out of
debt and money markets and forced the government to apply for up
to 100 billion euros in European aid for the lenders.
House prices dropped at their fastest rate in the second
quarter since the bubble burst in 2007, by 14.4 percent year on
year, according to official data on Friday.
The ECB's promise to intervene in sovereign debt markets if
asked and expectations Madrid would apply for aid to trigger the
bond-buying programme has helped ease borrowing costs and
prompted a rush of Spanish corporates to debt markets this week.
Repsol and Telefonica, and Santander
and BBVA have all issued debt in the last few
days..
Spanish benchmark bond yields on Friday fell
around 7 basis points on the day to 5.64 percent, the lowest
seen since early April.
But while Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has said
repeatedly he was studying possible conditions attached to
asking for more external help, he noted on Thursday that, with
the cost of borrowing on bond markets falling, it may not be
necessary.
FAR FROM OVER
Sliding house prices show the strain on the banks is far
from over and Madrid is working on the details of the so-called
'bad bank' to help financial institutions remove a significant
part of the 184 billion euros in soured real estate assets from
their balance sheets.
Market participants say the final results of a stress test
on 14 Spanish banks, to be released by the end of September by
the consulting firm Oliver Wyman, are crucial to determine the
exact amount of cash needed to recover battered solvency ratios.
Meanwhile, the lenders will continue to suffer from
worsening macroeconomic conditions, with unemployment levels the
highest in the euro zone and the second recession since 2009
expected to last well in to next year.
Debt levels continue to climb as income from struggling
companies slides and spending rises.
Spain's public debt as a percentage of gross domestic
product rose to 75.9 percent in the second quarter, the Bank of
Spain said on Friday, the highest since at least December 1990
and compared to 72.9 percent a quarter earlier.
The country's debt-to-GDP ratio is below that of the
European Union average, but is likely to jump to above 90
percent by the end of the year if the government takes the full
100-billion-euro aid package agreed for its banks.
The government said on Thursday the 17 regional governments,
which have also been pushed out of international capital
markets, would meet end-of-year deficit targets, considered key
for Spain to regain confidence from nervous markets.