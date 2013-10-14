BRIEF-Zall says it expects Wuhan Zall Heng to be recognised as JV of group
* Expected that Wuhan Zall Heng, in which co has 60% equity interest through its unit, Zall Development Wuhan, will be recognised as jv of group
MADRID Oct 14 Spanish banks borrowed 244.2 billion euros ($331.2 billion) from the European Central Bank in September, down from 249.3 billion euros in August, data from the Bank of Spain showed on Monday, marking the thirteenth month of consecutive falls.
Spanish banks, which received more than 41 billion euros in European aid last year, borrowed an all-time high of 411 billion euros from the ECB in August 2012, when investors sentiment towards crippled lenders reached a record low. ($1 = 0.7373 euros)
March 28 The Kansas Senate gave final approval on Tuesday to a bill expanding eligibility for Medicaid under the federal Affordable Care Act (ACA) even though the measure faces a likely veto by Republican Governor Sam Brownback.
* FY loss for year attributable to owners of company HK$942 million versus profit of HK$ 713.1 million