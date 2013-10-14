MADRID Oct 14 Spanish banks borrowed 244.2 billion euros ($331.2 billion) from the European Central Bank in September, down from 249.3 billion euros in August, data from the Bank of Spain showed on Monday, marking the thirteenth month of consecutive falls.

Spanish banks, which received more than 41 billion euros in European aid last year, borrowed an all-time high of 411 billion euros from the ECB in August 2012, when investors sentiment towards crippled lenders reached a record low. ($1 = 0.7373 euros)