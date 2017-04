MADRID Dec 13 Spanish banks borrowed 223.8 billion euros ($307.8 billion) from the European Central Bank in November, down from 237.4 billion euros in October, according to Bank of Spain data on Friday, marking the fifthteenth month of consecutive falls.

Spanish banks, which are set to exit a European aid programme by year end after the weakest received a 41 billion euros rescue last year, took an all-time high of 411 billion euros from the ECB in August 2012.