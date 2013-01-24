MADRID Jan 24 Spain's rescued banks, awash with
liquidity from a European bailout, are in no rush to pay back
three-year emergency loans to the European Central Bank (ECB),
unlike some of their more robust peers.
French bank BNP Paribas, Germany's Commerzbank
and Santander, a relatively strong Spanish
bank, are among a growing number of lenders wanting to repay the
loans early to distinguish themselves from weaker rivals and
reduce their funding costs.
But three Spanish banks rescued by the state - Bankia
, NCG Banco and Catalunya Banc - are likely to hang on
to the loans as they seek a balance between the cost and
stability of financing.
Those three, along with another state-rescued lender Banco
de Valencia, also received 37 billion euros ($49 billion) in
bonds as part of a bailout of the country's weakest lenders
brought low by a property crash.
Although the bonds from the European Stability Mechanism
(ESM) are a cheaper form of financing, the central bank loans
are worth holding because they are relatively long term, said a
senior source at one of the rescued banks.
The ECB made the loans under its longer term refinancing
operations (LTRO).
"We're not greatly inclined to pay back the LTRO loans in
January because they are long-term loans. We cut out exposure to
fluctuating interest rates or a possible seize-up of the
market," he said.
"At first glance, we are inclined to keep those credit lines
open."
A source at another of the rescued banks, who also spoke on
condition of anonymity, agreed.
"There is no pressure in terms of liquidity and there is
plenty of time to pay back the LTRO loans," he said.
The three banks that took ECB emergency loans have not made
public how much they borrowed, but analysts estimate Bankia was
one of Spain's biggest takers at over 30 billion euros. Banco de
Valencia did not tap this credit line.
EXCESS LIQUIDITY
Some 200 billion euros or more of the ECB loans are expected
to be paid back by European banks in the next few months out of
1 trillion euros lent last year to ease a funding crisis.
Spanish banks in total borrowed around 260 billion euros and
Barclays estimates they will repay around 30 billion euros of
that in the first quarter.
Analysts expect the country's robust large banks Santander
and BBVA to pay back some of the loans as a sign they
can get funding from elsewhere as access to markets improves.
Those two banks were among the biggest takers of the cheap cash
in Spain.
Medium-sized bank Sabadell will pay back 1.5
billion euros in January, its chairman said on Thursday, while
the head of peer Bankinter said it would stick to an
initial plan to repay about 1.5 billion euros this year.
Spain's funding costs have greatly eased in recent months
after the European Central Bank offered to buy the sovereign
bonds of struggling euro zone states in the secondary market if
needed.
Many Spanish companies, including banks Santander, BBVA,
Caixabank and Popular, have taken advantage
of the improved sentiment towards Spain by issuing bonds this
month.
All four rescued banks said they were comfortable in terms
of liquidity.
The 37 billion euros in bonds from the European Stability
Mechanism can be posted as collateral with the ECB to receive
cash. Lenders can also use these bonds as collateral for repo
operations with European banks, banking sources said.
In addition, they have received another 37 billion euros in
senior state-backed bonds in exchange for toxic real estate
assets transferred to the country's so-called bad bank, the
Sareb.
"Right now we have a great excess of liquid assets," the
senior source at one of the rescued banks said. "Our plan is to
minimise the cost of refinancing those assets. We are analysing
which mix is best in terms of cost, but also in terms of
maturity."
($1 = 0.7526 euros)
(Additional reporting by Tomas Cobos; Editing by Erica
Billingham)