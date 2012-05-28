MADRID May 28 Spain is studying how best to
inject public funds into its troubled banks, Spanish Prime
Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Monday, adding that the country
has not held talks with the European Central Bank over
recapitalising Bankia.
A decision on how to fund the rescue of Bankia has not been
made yet, Rajoy said at a press conference. The bank asked for a
19 billion euro ($23.77 billion) state rescue on Friday.
Regarding Spain's indebted autonomous communities, Rajoy
said Catalonia had liquidity problems but was not broke and said
he would not allow any of the 17 regions to fall.