MADRID May 28 Europe must take decisive action
to quell doubts over the survival of the euro, including a move
towards further monetary and fiscal integration, Spanish Prime
Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Monday.
"Europe must act with the idea that the euro is an
irreversible project," Rajoy said at a press conference.
Rajoy did not say how much money might be needed to salvage
the country's troubled banking system after the nationalisation
of its fourth-largest lender Bankia, saying he would
wait for the completion of an external audit on the situation.