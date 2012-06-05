ROME, June 5 Europe must find a solution to the
Spanish banking crisis that does not add to Madrid's already
heavy budget deficit, French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius
said on Tuesday, reiterating Paris's support for a full European
banking union.
"We have to find mechanisms, methods to bring the necessary
funds to allow the system to continue to function properly
without adding to Spain's budget deficit, otherwise we won't get
anywhere," Fabius said at a news conference in Rome.
"If, to save the bank, you have to increase the deficit and
this increase leads to higher interest rates, then it's the
snake eating its tail," he said.
He said a solution should be found "through the mechanisms
of a banking union, which is something we favour."
Spain, facing a widening banking crisis and a sharp increase
in its borrowing costs, is pressing for a direct European rescue
of its banks but is reluctant to tap an EU bailout fund that
would force it to accept a direct intervention in its policy
making by the European Commission.
It has faced resistance from Germany, which does not want to
change current rules to allow funds from the European Stability
Mechanism (ESM) to be used in direct bank recapitalisations.
The 500 billion euro ESM, the euro zone's permanent bailout
fund, is due to come into force in the weeks ahead.
(Reporting By Roberto Landucci; Editing by Susan Fenton)