MADRID, July 31 The Bank of Spain said on Friday
that banking clients should only be charged once for cash
withdrawals from ATMs, in a rebuke to some banks which are
looking into a new fee system which could penalise people twice
over.
Santander, Caixabank and BBVA
want to introduce a two euro fee to non-clients who use their
ATMs for withdrawals. But many are already charged by their own
banks for using ATMs at rival lenders.
The Bank of Spain said it would ask banking associations to
ensure banks took the necessary measures so that clients are not
charged twice over.
(Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Paul Day)