Taiwan stocks dip; TSMC, Cathay Fin down
TAIPEI, June 3 Taiwan stocks edged lower in a special session on Saturday as investor sentiment remained cautious after the market's climb last month to a 17-year high.
MADRID Dec 20 Junior bondholders in Spanish banks Liberbank, BMN, CEISS and Caja 3 will take haircuts ranging between 10 to 75 percent as part of the recapitalisation plans of the lenders, the Bank of Spain said on Thursday.
The European Union on Thursday approved a cash injection of 1.87 billion euros ($2.48 billion) into the four former Spanish savings banks, the second phase of the overhaul of the country's banking sector. (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Jesus Aguado)
June 2 Brand licensor Marquee Brands LLC is leading a consortium that is preparing a bid for BCBG Max Azria Group LLC, which would allow the U.S. fashion house to exit bankruptcy with a footprint of 15 to 20 stores, people familiar with the matter said.