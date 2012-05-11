BRIEF-H-Farm signs preliminary agreement for acquisition of Little English School
* SAID ON THURSDAY H-FARM EDUCATION SIGNED PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT FOR ACQUISITION OF LITTLE ENGLISH SCHOOL OF VICENZA
MADRID May 11 Spanish banks able to cover by themselves losses on their toxic property assets won't be forced to remove them from their books while it will be compulsory for those receiving public help, a Spanish government source said on Friday.
All Spanish lenders will have to create holding companies where problematic real estate assets will be parked to be later sold off.
"The removal (of toxic assets from books) won't be compulsory for entities which does not require public backing," the source said.
By Chris Thomas June 9 Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Friday, largely shrugging off a shockingly bad election result for British Prime Minister Theresa May that has plunged the UK into political chaos days before the start of Brexit talks. Sterling fell sharply, but with results still pointing to May's Conservatives forming a minority government, and analysts playing up the chances of a "softer" Brexit under that or an alternative left-wing coalition under Lab