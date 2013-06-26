MADRID, June 26 The Bank of Spain on Wednesday said it had requested Spanish lenders review by July 31 the floor rates rules they use for many residential mortgages, a measure that could potentially hit profits at several banks.

The so-called floor rates prevent interest paid by homeowners from dropping below a certain level despite fluctuations in Euribor, a euro zone benchmark rate to which many home loans are linked. (Reporting by Julien Toyer)