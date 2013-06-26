BRIEF-National Bank of Kuwait Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 85.4 million dinars versus 78.9 million dinars year ago
MADRID, June 26 The Bank of Spain on Wednesday said it had requested Spanish lenders review by July 31 the floor rates rules they use for many residential mortgages, a measure that could potentially hit profits at several banks.
The so-called floor rates prevent interest paid by homeowners from dropping below a certain level despite fluctuations in Euribor, a euro zone benchmark rate to which many home loans are linked. (Reporting by Julien Toyer)
* Q1 net profit 786,466 rials versus 1 million rials year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2oje6g6) Further company coverage: )