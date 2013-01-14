MADRID Jan 14 Spanish banks borrowed 357.3 billion euros ($476.4 billion) from the European Central Bank in December, down 2.1 percent from November, data from the Bank of Spain showed on Monday.

The amount of borrowing has fallen from a high of 411 billion euros in August after the ECB pledged to buy bonds of euro zone states should they request aid, which eased funding conditions and allowed some banks to return to capital markets.