MADRID Nov 12 Spain's bad bank will have initial resources of 5 billion euros ($6.35 billion), a director of the country's rescue fund said on Monday.

The start up amount includes 1 billion euros in capital and 4 billion euros in subordinated debt, Antonio Carrascosa, managing director of the bank restructuring fund (FROB), said.

($1 = 0.7868 euros) (Reporting By Jesus Aguado, writing by Sarah Morris; Editing by Paul Day)