MADRID Feb 8 Spanish banks CEISS and Banco Gallego have a negative equity of 288 million euros ($386 million) and 150 million euros respectively, the bank restructuring fund, the FROB, said on Friday.

Lenders Liberbank, Caja 3 and BMN had positive equity, the FROB said.

The valuations serve as a basis to calculate the amount of public aid the lenders need. ($1 = 0.7469 euros) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett)