BRIEF-Mercal to pay net dividend of 0.8957 euros/shr on June 15
* TO PAY NET DIVIDEND OF 0.8957 EUROS PER SHARE ON JUNE 15 Source text: http://bit.ly/2qFoPDr
MADRID Feb 8 Spanish banks CEISS and Banco Gallego have a negative equity of 288 million euros ($386 million) and 150 million euros respectively, the bank restructuring fund, the FROB, said on Friday.
Lenders Liberbank, Caja 3 and BMN had positive equity, the FROB said.
The valuations serve as a basis to calculate the amount of public aid the lenders need. ($1 = 0.7469 euros) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett)
SAO PAULO, June 1 Brazilian stock market operator B3 on Thursday launched the country's first commodities futures index in partnership with S&P Dow Jones Indices, according to a statement.