MADRID Dec 21 Spanish banks Unicaja and CEISS said in a statement on Friday they had agreed to call off a planned merger for now.

Unicaja, in a separate statement, said it was confident the merger could go ahead after a new deal was found with CEISS.

Banking sources told Reuters on Thursday the operation was likely to succeed once CEISS, which received 604 million euros ($799.51 million) in European aid, had completed the clean-up of its balance sheet from toxic real estate assets.