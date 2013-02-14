BRIEF-KBL Merger prices its IPO of 10 mln units at $10 per unit
* Kbl Merger Corp IV announces pricing of $100 million initial public offering
MADRID Feb 14 Spain's bank restructuring fund FROB said on Thursday that it had not yet set the price at which nationalised lender Bankia will be recapitalised, refuting a press report that it had decided on the valuation.
Spanish newspaper Expansion reported on Thursday that FROB would value Bankia shares at 0.01 euros ($0.01) in an upcoming recapitalisation.
Trading in Bankia shares was suspended on Thursday just before 0800 GMT. A spokesman for Bankia had no immediate comment on Expansion's report. ($1 = 0.7442 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Clare Kane)
* Kbl Merger Corp IV announces pricing of $100 million initial public offering
June 1 Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk and Walt Disney Co Chief Executive Robert Iger said on Thursday they would leave White House advisory councils after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.