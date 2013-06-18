MADRID, June 18 Spanish banks' bad loans as a percentage of total credit rose to 10.9 percent in April from 10.5 percent in March, Bank of Spain data showed on Tuesday.

The increase came after drops at the end of last year and beginning of 2013 as lenders transferred toxic property assets to Spain's so-called bad bank.

Loans that fell in to arrears rose 3.8 billion euros ($5.1 billion) in April from March to 167.1 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7492 euros) (Reporting By Paul Day; Editing by Sarah White)