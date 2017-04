MADRID Nov 6 The Bank of Spain on Wednesday said its analysis of Spanish banks showed they would make losses of 161 billion euros ($217 billion) on loans and foreclosed assets between 2013 and 2015 in an adverse economic scenario.

Lenders were well equipped to cope with such losses, the regulator said, projecting that Spanish banks would have 190 billion euros to offset losses through provisions, earnings and asset protection scheme in the period.