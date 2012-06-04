* Rajoy seeking direct bank aid without adjustment programme
* EU paymaster Germany opposes, wants external supervision
* Analysts see Rajoy preparing Spaniards for bailout
By Fiona Ortiz
MADRID, June 4 Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy is
pressing for a direct European rescue for Spain's banks with
moral support from the European Commission, but Germany appeared
to rule out such a "bailout lite" for the euro zone's fourth
biggest member.
A source with knowledge of the matter said Madrid is working
along with European institutions to find a way to directly
refinance banks using rescue funds without the government having
to come under a full EU/IMF adjustment programme.
"Right now the most urgent issue is the banks, and there are
negotiations to refinance the banks directly without it being an
intervention. It's a mechanism for all (European) banks, not
just for Spanish banks," the source said.
Spain's borrowing costs have jumped in recent weeks, largely
due to doubts over whether the government can raise enough funds
for the rising bill to strengthen its banks, left with big holes
after the 2008 crash of the housing and construction market.
Under current rules Spain can get a loan from the European
rescue fund, or EFSF, but it would come with tough conditions
and intrusive supervision, with a high political cost for Rajoy.
The new permanent European rescue fund, the European Stability
Mechanism (ESM), due to enter into force in July, can lend to
banks but the request still has to be made by the state.
The source with knowledge of the matter said Spain believed
the European Union's executive could take a plan for bank aid to
a summit of the bloc's leaders on June 28-29.
EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said
Brussels was considering direct bank recapitalisation by the ESM
to break the link between weak sovereigns and ailing banks, but
it was not possible under the treaty currently being ratified by
member states.
"This is not part of the ESM treaty for the moment, in its
present form, but we see that it is important to consider this
alternative of direct bank recapitalisation as we are now moving
on in the discussion on the possible ways and means to create a
banking union," Rehn said.
Germany, the main contributor to the bailout fund, opposes
changing the ESM treaty to allow direct bank recapitalisation
and has veto power. Berlin contends that only a formal programme
approved by national parliaments permits proper international
supervision of how aid funds are spent.
"It is only for a national government to decide whether it
draws on the rescue mechanism and the requirements that are
linked to it. That of course is also true for Spain," government
spokesman Steffen Seibert told a news conference when asked
about media reports that Berlin was pushing Madrid to apply.
Seibert also said Spain first needed to figure out how much
money it needs to recapitalise its banks.
After pressing in vain for the European Central Bank to ride
to Spain's rescue by buying government bonds, Rajoy took a
different line on Saturday, calling in a speech for a euro zone
fiscal authority with powers to manage member states' budget
policies, to show markets the euro project is irreversible.
Some analysts saw the call as a way of preparing Spaniards
for the need for a European rescue for their country. Others saw
it as a goodwill gesture towards the Germans.
Gary Jenkins, director at Swordfish Research, said the fact
Rajoy was pushing for greater transfers of fiscal sovereignty
was a sign of how urgent the situation was in Spain.
"Spain is heading towards requiring significant intervention
in order to avoid a disaster scenario," he wrote.
SPAIN MEETS CRITERIA FOR AID
Spain already complies with the terms for the state to tap
the temporary European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) under
its "guidelines on recapitalisation of financial institutions".
Those conditions are: it needs the money as a last resort to
recapitalise systemic lenders, such as Bankia, and it has also
started an independent audit of its banks in two stages.
The ECB and key EU partners such as Berlin are keen to avoid
a repeat of last year's events when they had to push Portugal to
seek aid after former Prime Minister Jose Socrates resisted for
months owing to the stigma attached to an "IMF bailout".
The ECB stopped buying Portuguese bonds in the secondary
market and Portuguese banks took the unprecedented step of
warning the government that they too might stop buying its debt
-- a move that probably tipped Socrates into seeking help.
The head of Portugal's banking association, Antonio de
Sousa, told Reuters in an interview at the time that the ECB had
told the country's banks to cut exposure to government debt.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble insisted then
that aid could only be granted in the framework of a reform
programme, the same stance Berlin is now taking towards Madrid.
BANK AUDITS
Spain rescued its fourth biggest bank, Bankia, in May, in a
bailout that will cost some 23.5 billion euros, much higher than
anticipated, raising doubts over whether other Spanish banks
have yet to recognise bigger losses.
Independent auditors contracted by the government are due to
report in mid-June on the state of the banks, and a detailed
International Monetary Fund report on the financial system is
due on June 11.
Both studies should shed light on the scale of the final
bill for plugging the holes in the banks, which have some 184
billion euros in exposure to repossessed property and sour loans
to real estate developers.
The government and the biggest banks hope the reports will
show Bankia was an exception, that most of the banking system is
solvent and that the rest has been addressed by regulations that
have forced lenders to recognise more than 80 billion euros in
losses.
Still, after confusion over how Bankia's rescue would work
damaged Madrid's market credibility, it's hard to imagine a bank
rescue figure that will automatically restore confidence.
"What is not clear is whether it will be enough to recover
the market confidence, that is not going to make things worse,"
said a senior Spanish banker, regarding the audits.
Spain has said it will borrow money on the markets to
recapitalise Bankia.
Even with 10-year bond yields at 6.5 percent, the government
says it does not face trouble tapping the markets because its
average borrowing costs are lower, at 4.07 percent, and only 2
percent of public expenditures go to service debt.
Political risk consultancy Eurasia Group said Europe would
do its best to ease the pain for Rajoy, who has spread much of
the blame for mismanaging the banking sector on his Socialist
predecessors and the outgoing Bank of Spain governor.
"At this stage, EU political and policy elites are open to
design a programme that would emphasize banks and would be light
on conditionality to facilitate Rajoy's ability to manage
internal constraints," it said in a report.
But Eurasia Group said Rajoy would delay as long as possible
to avoid the stigma that could affect his party in subsequent
elections and because it will look as if his austerity programme
and economic reforms had merely set the country up for a banking
bailout instead of putting it back on track.
One high-level government source argued that there is little
motivation for Rajoy to take some 70 billion euros in aid for
the banks if there are no guarantees it will actually bring down
borrowing costs.