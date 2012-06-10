By Sonya Dowsett
| MADRID, June 10
MADRID, June 10 Seven former savings banks in
Spain, already patched up with state aid, will be first in line
to tap European rescue funds requested by the country, though
the queue for financing could grow to include all but the very
biggest banks.
Spain's banks lent heavily to real estate developers during
a decade-long property boom which ended in 2008, leaving
creditors with bad loans to housebuilders, unfinished apartment
complexes and brownfield sites.
The euro zone's fourth largest economy is unable to raise
funds on the international markets to cover these losses at
reasonable prices and had to ask on Saturday for up to 100
billion euros ($125 billion) from the euro zone to shore up its
financial system.
The International Monetary Fund said in a report on Friday
that the most troubled former savings banks, accounting for
around 22 percent of the country's financial system, faced the
biggest challenge due to their high real estate exposure.
The IMF did not name the entities, but seven savings banks
have received state help to cope with losses and absorb mergers.
Spain now has around 10 savings banks, less than a quarter of
their number two years ago after the government forced a
programme of consolidation.
The seven banks are Catalunya Caixa; Unnim - now part of
BBVA ; Espana-Duero - merged with Unicaja;
NovaCaixaGalicia; Bankia ; Banco Mare Nostrum; and
Banca Civica - which belongs to CaixaBank.
Of those, the most problematic are fourth-biggest lender
Bankia, nationalised in a 23.5 billion euro ($29.3
billion)rescue last month, and the two former savings banks
struggling with capital shortfalls - mid-sized NovaCaixaGalicia
and CatalunyaCaixa.
Both these banks were created by combining savings banks in
autonomous regions - Galicia and Catalonia - partly to placate
local politicians. The state took them over last year when it
became clear they could not handle their losses.
These two lenders require around 9 billion euros to cover
the latest government demands for capital to cushion against
real estate loan defaults, the Bank of Spain told a closed-door
parliamentary committee hearing, according to a political source
present at the briefing.
Small listed lender Banco de Valencia is another
potential black spot. It was also taken over by the government
with an intent to auction it off with guarantees against future
losses.
The lender is based in the region of Valencia, home to
savings bank CAM which was called the 'worst of the worst' by a
former central bank governor after losses began to soar when
exposure to real estate at the bank was properly recognised.
Along with its fellow Valencian lenders - CAM and Bancaja,
which ended up as part of Bankia - Banco de Valencia lent
unsustainably to property developers who threw up block after
block of holiday apartments along Spain's Mediterranean coast.
GRANDIOSE PROJECTS
The savings banks or cajas were originally set up to provide
loans to people suffering in the aftermath of the Peninsular War
with Napoleonic France in the early nineteenth century. Often
founded by the Roman Catholic Church, they aimed to give farmers
loans at reasonable interest rates during times of poor harvest.
However, having a savings bank in fiercely regional
Spain became a sign of autonomy. Many got hijacked by local
governments who put politicians on their boards and hived off
funds to pay for grandiose construction projects.
Nowhere was this more evident than in the eastern region of
Valencia, where the cajas bankrolled huge loss-making projects
aimed at increasing the status of the region such as art
centres, film studios and airports.
Reports that former directors at NovaCaixaGalicia and
Alicante-based CAM had awarded themselves handsome severance pay
packages after they were taken over by the state provoked public
outrage last year.
Now Spain could even be considering folding all its rescued
banks into one nationalised bank if planned auctions were not
successful, a senior Economy Ministry source has said.
Some mergers and sales are still happening. Former savings
banks Ibercaja and Caja 3 are beginning a three-way merger with
Liberbank. Together they hold toxic real estate assets of around
11.8 billion euros, around a quarter of the amount held by
Bankia and parent company BFA.
BEYOND REAL ESTATE WOES
There are also concerns about the mid-sized and small listed
lenders, with the IMF saying these entities could record losses
in 2012 due to increased provisioning requirements against
performing real estate loans.
Citi forecasts 2012 losses for Popular, CaixaBank and
Banesto as a result of the extra provisioning.
Popular has high exposure to real estate loans. It said on
Wednesday it would set aside more capital to cover potential
losses beyond real estate, on mortgages and loans to businesses
- something other banks may have to contend with too after an
independent audit of the sector is completed this summer.
A recession in Spain threatens to deepen the problems for
the troubled lenders.
"Unless the government maintains its current spending,
incomes in Spain will fall and the sustainability of the private
sector debts will be undermined," said analysts at CreditSights,
pointing out that at the same time Spain was trying to cut its
big budget deficit.
Standard & Poor's downgraded mid-sized bank Sabadell
, buyer of CAM, to junk status in April.