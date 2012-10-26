* Bankers see at least four or five takeovers in medium term
* Targets: assets of nationalised savings banks
* Santander, BBVA and Caixabank to be main drivers
* Popular will not be on the prowl, could become prey
* No interest seen from foreign banks in Spanish lenders
By Jesús Aguado
MADRID, Oct 26 An emergency cash injection from
Europe is set to trigger more takeovers in Spain's shrinking
financial sector, leaving around 10 banks compared with more
than 40 just three years ago.
Spain's banks have been forced into mergers since a
decade-long property boom collapsed, lumbering them with a glut
of unsold homes, undeveloped lots and bad loans.
More than 30 small regional savings banks, or cajas, have
already been swallowed up by bigger lenders, or have merged
together, leaving 14 substantial banks.
Now, bankers say, the strongest four or five of those are
likely to buy the weakest lenders - banks that have already been
taken over by the state or smaller lenders.
The carrot for buyers is 40 billion euros ($52 billion) of
European bailout money that will help clean up the weaker banks
and force them to offload soured assets to a bad bank being set
up by the government, making them more attractive targets.
Independent stress tests of the country's banks left a very
clear map of seven predators and seven prey, said a Spanish
banker who did not want to be identified.
"Four or five of the relatively healthy lenders will embark
on the hunt for four or five weaker institutions in the short to
medium term," the banker said.
Foreign buyers are expected to stay away because of the huge
risks in Spain, struggling with a sovereign debt crisis.
House prices are still falling and bad loans will continue
to rise for at least another year, as consumers and businesses
default in a deep recession.
The likely predators are healthy banks Santander,
BBVA, CaixaBank, Sabadell and
Kutxa, a Basque lender.
Their targets are likely to include nationalised banks
Catalunya Caixa, NovaGalicia Banc and Banco de Valencia
, as well as other small banks such as Banco Mare
Nostrum or Caja 3.
Mid-sized bank Popular is not seen strong enough to
go on the hunt for acquisitions, but could become a target for a
buyer if it fails to carry out an ambitious capital hike.
A new law, passed to meet the conditions for European aid,
makes it easier for the state to liquidate banks and sell them
off in pieces.
"There will be fierce competition among lenders to buy the
most valuable assets," said Ángel Berges, chief executive at
independent think tank Analistas Financieros (AFI).
Nationalised lenders Bankia, Catalunya Caixa,
NovaGalicia and Banco de Valencia will take huge losses on piles
of homes and vacant lots they will transfer to the bad bank.
A financial source with knowledge of negotiations said that
as a condition of the rescue, the four banks will shrink their
balance sheets by up to 40 percent, making them cheaper buyout
targets.
POSSIBLE TIE-UPS
Santander, BBVA and Kutxa are among the frontrunners for
acquiring Catalunya Caixa, with assets of around 80 billion
euros, say banking sources.
NovaGalicia, with assets of around 75 billion euros, could
be a welcome target for Caixabank, the sources say.
Popular, which an independent audit showed has a capital gap
of 3.2 billion euros, has embarked on 2.5 billion euros shares
issue as it tries to avoid being taken over by the state or a
competitor.
"If Popular cannot make it on its own Caixabank will be
sniffing around," a Spanish banker said.
Feeding into the merger frenzy will be a number of small
lenders that were created from tie-ups of weak former savings
banks, or banks in mergers that have now fallen apart.
Banco Mare Nostrum, a merger of four savings banks with
total assets of around 68 billion euros and which the audit
showed needing 2 billion euros in capital, could end up being
restructured with public funds, said a banker with knowledge of
the process.
A merger that was called off was a three-way tie-up between
small banks Liberbank, Ibercaja and Caja 3. The audit revealed
the potential group had a combined deficit gap of 2.1 billion
euros, leaving Caja 3 as a candidate to be taken over by the
state and sold off, since it is the most exposed of the three.
Another merger now in doubt, is Unicaja, Caja Duero and Caja
Espana. As a group, they passed the stress test, but Caja Duero
and Caja Espana together have a capital shortfall of 2.1 billion
euros.
($1 = 0.7711 euros)
(Editing by Erica Billingham and David Cowell)