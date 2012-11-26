MADRID Nov 26 The Spanish government will
request between 40 billion and 42.5 billion euros ($52
billion-$55 billion) in European financial aid for its troubled
banks, El Pais reported on Monday, citing government sources.
Spain's Economy Ministry declined to comment on the report.
Spain was granted up to 100 billion euros of aid in June as
part of a euro zone rescue fund to clean up a banking sector hit
by a burst property bubble five years ago.
El Pais said the government will use 37 billion euros for
its four nationalised banks (Bankia, Novagalicia,
CatalunyaCaixa and Banco de Valencia ) and 2.5 billion
to capitalise the recently-created bad bank, known as Sareb.
An additional 2 billion to 3 billion euros of European Union
funds would be used for other banks that may need public money,
the newspaper said.
On Sunday, El Pais said European authorities would transfer
35 billion euros to Spain's state bank rescue fund on Dec. 15 in
exchange for massive lay-offs at the four nationalised banks.
This followed comments by Spain's deputy economy minister
Miguel Temboury last week that the country would probably tap
less than 40 billion euros of aid from the euro zone rescue
fund.
($1 = 0.7717 euros)
