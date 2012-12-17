MADRID Dec 17 Spain's bank restructuring fund
has unveiled a negative valuation of three state-rescued banks
ahead of an injection of European funds to recapitalise the
troubled lenders.
Galician lender NCG Banco is worth a negative 3.09 billion
euros ($4.07 billion) and Catalunya Banc a negative 6.67 billion
euros, the restructuring fund FROB said in a statement late on
Monday.
It said the valuations would serve as basis for the amount
of European aid it will give the nationalised lenders in coming
days.
The FROB last week received 40 billion euros in euro zone
funds to resolve its sickly banking sector after a burst
property bubble.
Banco de Valencia, which was recently sold to Caixabank
for a symbolic one euro, was valued at a negative 6.34
billion euros.
The FROB has yet to give a valuation of Spain's fourth
nationalised bank, Bankia, which is listed on the
stock market.
($1 = 0.7598 euros)
(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; editing by Andrew Roche)