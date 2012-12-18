MADRID Dec 18 Spain on Tuesday raised the expected cash needs to recapitalise four small lenders to 2 billion euros from 1.5 billion.

As part of the second phase of a euro zone plan to clean up the country's banking sector, Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said the higher sum was needed by Liberbank, Caja 3, CEISS and Banco Mare Nostrum.

On Dec. 3, de Guindos said the government would have to tap an extra 1.5 billion euros from a European credit line of up to 100 billion.

An independent audit of Spain's financial system in September showed the four former savings banks needed around 6.2 billion euros to weather a serious downturn of the economy.

These needs will be reduced after assets are transferred into a "bad bank" and haircuts are applied to junior bondholders' holdings.

The final recapitalisation plans of the entities are due to be approved by the Bank of Spain and the European Union on Dec. 20.

At the end of November, the European Commission approved the first phase of the plan - a cash injection of 37 billion euros into nationalised lenders Bankia, Catalunyabanc, Novagalicia Banco and Banco de Valencia - as well as the disbursement of 2.5 billion euros to set up a so-called "bad bank".

Separately, two banks - Banco Popular and Ibercaja - raised money themselves to cover their needs, while seven out of 14 lenders were considered by the audit to be well enough capitalised.

