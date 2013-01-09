MADRID Jan 9 The Bank of Spain said it plans to
tighten up banking supervision in line with European
recommendations, putting permanent inspectors in 16 of the
country's banks and not just the biggest players.
Spain's banking system was undermined by a decade-long
housing boom fuelled by cheap credit, which went bust and forced
the country to seek a European bail-out for its weakest lenders.
One of the conditions for getting European aid was an
internal revision of the Bank of Spain's supervisory procedures.
The new regime will allow the regulator to keep a closer eye
on more of the country's banks, not just the two biggest
Santander and BBVA, which already had
permanent Bank of Spain inspectors.
Many of Spain's small and medium-sized lenders, mostly
unlisted regional savings banks, lent recklessly to property
developers and were used by local politicians to fund pet
projects during the boom years.
The banks were left with a huge capital shortfall which led
to a European bail-out of 39 billion euros ($51 billion) and the
creation of a 'bad bank' to take over the banks' toxic real
estate assets.
($1 = 0.7654 euros)
(Reporting By Sonya Dowsett. Editing by Jane Merriman)