By Julien Toyer
MADRID, Oct 30 Spain will give its banks a 28
billion euro ($38.6 billion)capital boost by allowing them to
transform so-called deferred tax assets into tax credits backed
by the state and count them as core capital under new Basel III
rules, sources said on Wednesday.
The measure, seen by analysts as a key element in
determining whether Spanish banks will pass or fail a
Europe-wide stress test next year, has already received the
backing of the European Central Bank (ECB) and will be made
official in November, the official and banking sources said.
Under international Basel III rules, deferred tax assets
(DTAs) would not be counted as part of a bank's core capital
from January 2014, potentially reducing a measure of solvency
for Spanish banks, many of which had to be rescued by European
funds in the wake of the financial crisis.
Spain's biggest bank Santander said earlier this
year that having to fully cancel out DTAs would cost it up to
2.4 percent of its core capital ratio over time, while BBVA
, its main domestic competitor, said last week it could
save up to 0.75 percent of capital if it was allowed to keep
accounting for the assets.
BBVA said its "fully-loaded" Basel III ratio, which factors
in changes to capital and deductions to be made by 2019, was 8.4
percent at the end of September, while Santander said it was on
track to put that ratio above 9 percent.
The impact of the DTA changes could be even more significant
at banks such as Caixabank, Sabadell,
Popular and rescued lender Bankia, which are
racing to prop up their capital ahead of the tests.
"That will be a serious boost," one of the sources said on
condition of anonymity, adding that the figure was unlikely to
move much and could be formally agreed at a weekly cabinet
meeting in early November.
CERTAIN TYPES
Under the formula being fine-tuned, the government will
allow banks to convert only certain types of DTAs into tax
credits, which are guaranteed to be honoured even when a bank is
liquidated. Spanish banks have about 50 billion euros of DTAs.
They will be allowed to convert into tax credits DTAs that
are created when a bank makes losses or writedowns that it can
offset against future tax bills when it returns to profit.
But the government would not allow the DTAs to be
transformed if they were created by provisions made on pensions
costs.
A spokeswoman for the Treasury Ministry, which will have the
final say, insisted no final decision had yet been made and said
officials were actively working on the issue.
The economy ministry and the Bank of Spain declined to
comment.
The decision could also smooth the sale of nationalised bank
NCG Banco, as it would make the lender more attractive to
potential bidders if it comes with tax credits.
Spanish banks have long argued that not allowing them to
swap the assets for tax credits would put them at a disadvantage
versus their European peers in next year's stress test.
Italian banks were given such an accounting relief from their
central bank in 2011.
"Given this precedent, (ECB chief Mario) Draghi is on
board," an official source said.
($1 = 0.7262 euros)
(Editing by Sarah White and David Holmes)