* Banks could make 161 bln eur of losses in adverse economy
* But would absorb losses with provisions, earnings
* Capital seen as "comfortable" ahead of European stress
tests
MADRID, Nov 6 Spanish banks could cope with
losses of 161 billion euros ($217 billion) on soured loans if
the economy contracted again over the next two years, the Bank
of Spain said on Wednesday in an analysis of lenders' financial
strength.
The exercise, which tests how banks would fare under various
economic scenarios, shows the Spanish banking sector as a whole
in a good light ahead of a Europe-wide review of euro zone
banks' assets early next year and subsequent stress tests.
But the Bank of Spain also warned that the country's
lenders, which are recovering from a devastating real estate
market crash, must keep bulking up their capital.
"The still fragile situation of the Spanish economy, the
incomplete normalization of markets in the euro zone and the
knock-on pressures on banks' earnings will force them to make
additional efforts to contain costs and preserve capital," the
Bank of Spain said in its November Financial Stability report.
The property market collapse forced Spain's banks to hike
provisions against soured debts and wiped out their earnings.
Some needed state rescues to bolster their capital and Spain
last year asked Europe for 41 billion euros in funds to help the
weakest. The Bank of Spain has since recommended that lenders
restrict cash dividends in 2013 to strengthen their solvency.
The regulator, which said its analysis published on
Wednesday was part of supervisory tools it was developing, said
the 15 banks it looked at would have a comfortable capital
position in 2015.
It forecast they would have an average core capital ratio of
10.2 percent of risk weighted assets in 2015 - above
international requirements under the Basel III capital demands
at that time - in a worst-case scenario in which the economy
contracted.
Spain's economy exited recession in the third quarter of
this year after two years of contraction, and is forecast to
grow in 2014 even though domestic consumption is still shaky and
unemployment is still sky high.
In the Bank of Spain's worst case scenario, Spanish banks
would make losses of 161 billion euros on loans and foreclosed
assets such as properties between 2013 and 2015 - equivalent to
12.1 percent of banks' credit and foreclosed asset exposure.
But it also projected that in an adverse economic scenario
Spanish banks would have 190 billion euros to offset the losses
in the period through ready-made provisions, earnings and
government-backed protection schemes against loan losses.
In a base case scenario, in which economic growth gradually
improves, these losses would reach 134 billion euros while the
cushion from earnings and provisions would grow to 197 billion
euros.
Pressures on Spanish banks have lessened since the property
crash clean-up.
The government shifted real estate loans and assets off the
books of state-rescued lenders, and Spanish banks' net exposure
to real estate risks would drop from 240 billion euros at the
end of 2011 to just above 100 billion euros by the end of 2013,
Bank of Spain Deputy Governor Fernando Restoy said in a separate
speech on Wednesday.
But banks are still having to put cash aside to counter
problems. The Bank of Spain earlier this year told banks to
classify more of their refinanced debts as non-performing ones,
to ensure they were not hiding risky loans to troubled
borrowers.
It said on Wednesday that banks would have to make an extra
5 billion euros in provisions because of this.