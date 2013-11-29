* State will transform deferred tax assets into tax credits
* Measure will bolster capital ahead of EU stress tests
* Government expects no negative impact on public accounts
By Julien Toyer and Andrés González
MADRID, Nov 29 Spain gave its banks a 30 billion
euro ($40.8 billion) capital boost on Friday by allowing them to
transform part of their so-called deferred tax assets into
state-backed tax credits and count them as core capital under
new global banking rules.
The new decree will help many banks to pass a Europe-wide
stress test next year and save them from having to tap financial
markets or public bodies for additional funds.
Under the international Basel III rules, deferred tax assets
(DTAs) will not be counted as part of a bank's core capital from
January 2014, potentially weakening the position of Spanish
bank, many of which had to be rescued by European funds after
the financial crisis.
Under the decree passed by the Spanish government on Friday,
lenders will be able to count about two thirds of their
estimated 50 billion euros of DTAs as core capital, Economy
Minister Luis de Guindos said.
Nationalised lender Bankia has 7.1 billion euros
of DTAs, followed by Caixabank (6.7 billion euros),
Sabadell (4.7 billion euros), BBVA (4.5 billion
euros), Santander (4 billion euros) and Popular (3.2
billion euros).
Smaller nationalised lender NCG Banco, currently up for
sale, is also set to benefit directly because it has up to 4.5
billion euros of DTAs, making it more attractive to potential
bidders.
Spanish banks have long argued that by not allowing them to
swap the assets for tax credits would put them at a disadvantage
against European peers in next year's stress test.
Italian banks were given such an accounting relief from
their central bank in 2011.
De Guindos also said that the negative impact of the measure
on public accounts would be "almost non-existent" because some
of the banks benefiting from it are owned by the government and
high costs will occur only if a bank becomes insolvent.