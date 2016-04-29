* Bankia NII falls 16.7 pct y/y, 13.2 pct on quarter
* Popular NII falls 1.9 pct y/y, 2.5 pct on quarter
* Bankia to rollover 11.5 bln euros in ECB loans
* Shares in both banks fall
(Adds details from news conferences and analysts' calls)
By Jesús Aguado and Angus Berwick
MADRID, April 29 Spain's Bankia and
Banco Popular reported falls in lending income on
Friday at a time of historically low interest rates, with both
planning to take advantage of cheap new European Central Bank
funding to try and improve margins.
Echoing trends at other chiefly domestic banks such as
Caixabank, both Bankia and Popular, Spain's
fourth-largest and sixth-largest lenders by assets, suffered
declines in net interest income compared with the same period in
2015 and the previous quarter.
Net interest income at Bankia fell 16.7 percent from the
same period last year to 577 million euros ($657.43 million), in
line with analysts' forecasts according to a Reuters poll, and
fell 13.2 percent compared with the previous quarter.
For Popular, the most exposed of Spanish banks to the
property sector, lending income declined 1.9 percent from the
same period last year, sightly better than forecasts, and 2.5
percent from the previous quarter.
Bankia's Chief Financial Officer Leopoldo Alvear said he
expected to improve lending margins by taking advantage of
better financing conditions and roll over 11.5 billion euros of
borrowings with cheaper funding from the ECB under its new round
of targeted longer-term refinancing operations (TLTRO).
However, this still would not prevent Bankia from booking a
16 percent fall in net interest income this year to 2.3 billion
euros, according to Alvear's own forecast.
A spokesman for Popular said his bank would also apply for
TLTRO loans, which the ECB is due to start offering on a
quarterly basis starting in June, with the interest rate on
offer below zero if banks lend out more than a prescribed
amount, which has yet to be agreed.
Bankia shares were down 1.5 percnt at 0.83 euros by 1215
GMT, while Popular's shares were down nearly 2.7 percent at 2.43
euros.
CHANGING BUSINESSES
Faced with falling lending income, both banks are altering
their businesses.
Popular is expanding a less costly customer base with its
acquisition on Thursday of Barclays' consumer payments
business in Portugal and Spain.
"What we wanted was that if we were to face another crisis,
we had a business that was diversified internationally," Chief
Executive Francisco Gomez told a news conference.
Bankia, meanwhile, which has steadily improved profits in
the past three years since it was nationalised, is entering a
key phase for its return to private hands and is trying to
increase its lending to small businesses and move away from
mortgages.
On Friday, its Chief Executive Jose Sevilla told analysts
the Spanish government was working with the European Commission
on a potential merger of Bankia and another state-owned lender,
Banco Mare Nostrum (BNM).
Spain's government owns 64 percent of Bankia and has vowed
to sell it off by the end of 2017.
Although Bankia and Banco Popular's bad loan ratios remain
higher than many domestic peers, the quality of their loan book
improved on the last three months after they sold off
non-performing assets. They were also helped by a recovering
housing market in Spain after the 2008 crash.
The non-performing loan ratio at Bankia fell to 10.5 percent
by the end of March from 10.8 percent the year before, while at
Popular it was down to 12.7 percent from 12.9 percent.
Net profit at Bankia fell 3.3 percent to 237 million euros
while Popular's rose 2.6 percent to 93.8 million euros.
($1 = 0.8777 euros)
(Editing by Julien Toyer and Greg Mahlich)