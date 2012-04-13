* Deposit guarantee fund to cover losses
MADRID, April 13 Spain needs at least 20 billion
euros ($26.35 billion) to secure the sale of three bailed-out
banks and wants the rest of its hard-pressed banking sector to
provide the cash in order to avoid putting more taxpayer money
into the industry.
The Bank of Spain, which has already sold four state-rescued
banks, has three more left to sell. It started marketing two of
these: Banco de Valencia - a small listed bank based on Spain's
east coast, and Catalunya Caixa - a mid-sized Catalonian savings
bank, on Thursday.
But buyers will not be tempted unless they get guarantees to
cover future losses from rotten real estate assets left over
from Spain's decade-long property boom that ended in 2008.
These should be covered through a deposit guarantee fund,
financed by annual contributions from banks, which originally
covered retail deposits but now also guarantees other assets.
But the fund is nearly out of cash after providing
guarantees against losses for two other bailed out lenders -
Caja de Ahorros de Mediterraneo (CAM) and Unnim.
It only has around 2 billion euros ($2.6 billion) left - not
enough to cover the remaining bank sales. The government wants
the banks to provide money upfront to replenish the fund but
this will be tough.
"The government is trying to make the banks pay for the loss
guarantee scheme. Someone would have to put the money in advance
and the banks will pay it back over the next eight years or so,"
said one Madrid-based banker.
Spain's ability to avoid an expensive state rescue for its
fragile banking system is key to the country's efforts to keep
its debts under control and avert a European bailout.
The country's economic problems are back in the spotlight as
investors fear it could be the next trouble spot in the euro
zone. Spain is probably already entering its second recession in
three years with banks still fighting to rebuild their balance
sheets from the 2008 property crash.
The European Commission said on Wednesday that Spain would
not need euro zone financial help to recapitalise its banking
sector.
The government, the regulator and the banks are looking at
ways in which they can frontload capital backed by future annual
contributions from the banks, bankers said.
"What is clear is that they are going to have to bring
forward money because right now there isn't any (in the fund),"
Jose Garcia Cantera, Chief Executive Officer at Banesto
said this week at a banking conference in Madrid.
The key question is who is going to lend the money on the
premise that it is paid back by contributions over a ten year
period by an ailing, shrinking sector.
One option could be the fund issues bonds which are then
bought by the banks, sector sources said.
The government in December demanded banks beef up their
contributions to the fund to 2 euros for every 1,000 euros of
deposits they hold in the Spanish system. Contributions to the
fund are likely to be raised further this year, sources say.
Spain's banks contribute around 2 billion euros per year
into the fund. Over 10 years this amounts to 20 billion euros,
enough to guarantee future losses in the three bank auctions, a
high-ranking financial sector source said.
ROBBING PETER TO PAY PAUL?
"There is a lot of confusion as to how they're going to fund
this. Right now, it's probably the biggest question we have in
Spain around the banks," said Jaime Becerril, a banking analyst
at JPMorgan.
"The banks lend to the fund, which then finances the asset
protection scheme of institutions that are eventually purchased
by one of these banks. It's a very circular relation."
The Secretary of State for the Economy, Fernando Jimenez
Latorre said on Wednesday the formula for financing the auctions
had not yet been decided, but he reiterated there should be
minimum cost for the state.
Also in question is whether the increased contributions to
the deposit guarantee fund will start to eat into Spanish banks'
profits, already brought low by strict capital raising schemes
imposed by Europe and the Spanish government.
Banesto on Thursday reported a 88 percent plunge in
first quarter net profit after putting aside 475 million euros
in provisions against deteriorating real estate assets.
"If the whole clean up process falls on the shoulders of
healthy banks, the burden will be very heavy," said Sabadell
Chief Executive Jaume Guardiola.
Banco de Valencia is being marketed with guarantees on its 6
billion euro portfolio of real estate assets covering 80 percent
of future losses over 10 years, said bank sources who had seen
the prospectus.
The auction is likely to take place around mid-June with a
definitive offer deadline of May 27 for prospective buyers, the
sources said. Both banks are expected to be sold by the summer.
Banco Popular and Banco Mare Nostrum are the
favorites to win the bid, according to Mediobanca and Bankinter
, Santander, Unicaja, Liberbank and Ibercaja
are also expected to bid.
The central bank took over Catalunya Caixa and
NovaCaixaGalicia in September, valuing the lenders at
practically nothing given their liabilities linked to toxic
property assets.
Banco de Valencia, the smallest of the three with
around 22 billion euros in assets, was taken over by the Bank of
Spain in November with a 3 billion euro cash injection and
credit line.