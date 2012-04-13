MADRID, April 13 Spain's banks borrowed a record
316.3 billion euros ($417 billion) from the European Central
Bank in March, as financial institutions, virtually blocked out
of wholesale credit markets, leant heavily on ECB liquidity
lines.
That was almost double the 169.8 billion euros that Spanish
banks borrowed in February, according to Bank of Spain figures.
The ECB has supplied euro zone banks with around a trillion
euros of cheap, 3-year loans in two tranches in December and
February, a life line for battered Spanish lenders struggling to
find short-term financing.
"High funding costs and patchy access to markets will be key
challenges for Spanish banks for some time, adding to the
pressure on earnings from stricter impairment charges, higher
capital requirements and a challenging operating environment,"
ratings agency Fitch said in a note on Wednesday.
Spain is already thought to have slipped back into its
second recession in three years as the economy struggles to
recover from the bursting of a property bubble in 2008 which has
also left banks fighting to rebuild their balance sheets.
The government has ordered the banks to strengthen capital
levels, shattered by the real estate crisis. Their weakness is
another factor on top of rising public debt levels and funding
costs that could yet force Madrid to apply for European aid.
Spain's gross bank borrowing accounted for almost 28 percent
of total gross borrowing across the euro zone in March, up from
around 21 percent a month earlier.
Total net borrowing was 227.6 billion euros in March
compared with 152.4 billion euros in February.